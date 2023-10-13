Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Gap Up to $40.70

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.70, but opened at $42.06. Wheaton Precious Metals shares last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 152,622 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 3.6%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 303.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 167.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 34.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017.

