William Blair Comments on Neogen Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Neogen in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,849,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,261,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,401,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,658.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,008 shares of company stock worth $104,408 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.