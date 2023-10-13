William Blair Weighs in on Fastenal’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastenal in a report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

