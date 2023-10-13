William L. Owens Purchases 701 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) Director William L. Owens acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.02 per share, for a total transaction of $12,632.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

AROW opened at $18.00 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $306.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 226.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AROW

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.