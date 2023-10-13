WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $56.20 Average PT from Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $407,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

