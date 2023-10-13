Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Acquires New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $84.57. 3,537,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,841,781. The stock has a market cap of $216.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

