Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 4.4% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.55.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

HCA traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $237.81. 183,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,242. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.44. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

