Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Sells 21,279 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,279 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 5.0% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $18,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,442,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,827,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,641 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $169.01 and a one year high of $237.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

