WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$210.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$216.00 price target on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$201.90.

WSP stock opened at C$193.63 on Thursday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$146.00 and a one year high of C$196.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$189.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$179.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.05. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 7.6685149 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 36.41%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

