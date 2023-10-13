WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the stock.

WW has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.20.

WW International Stock Down 10.9 %

NASDAQ WW opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.75. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). WW International had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $226.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Research analysts expect that WW International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of WW International by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 97,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in WW International by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 47,650 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WW International in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WW International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

