Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Lowered to $109.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WYNN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.77. The company had a trading volume of 176,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.63 and a beta of 2.04. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.