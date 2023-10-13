XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of XBIT opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. XBiotech has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $121.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 27,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in XBiotech by 550.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

