Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $20.00. The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 23814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 23,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $497,030.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 339,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,828.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $303,866.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 254,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 23,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $497,030.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,828.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 60,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,722 and sold 30,944 shares valued at $617,019. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after buying an additional 1,139,511 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 248,593 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 122.7% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 595,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

