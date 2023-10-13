XY Capital Ltd Acquires 33,265 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,265 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 5.5% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $33.42. 369,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.