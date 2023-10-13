XY Capital Ltd Buys 14,965 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 129.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the quarter. HUTCHMED makes up 0.2% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 26.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

