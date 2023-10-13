XY Capital Ltd Buys 42,929 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

XY Capital Ltd boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,378 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 42,929 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up approximately 13.5% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $18,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in BHP Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in BHP Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.2 %

BHP Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 379,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

