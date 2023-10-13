XY Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 1,317 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. ResMed comprises approximately 0.2% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.02. The stock had a trading volume of 158,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.78. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,005,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $830,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,763,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at $56,005,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,000. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

