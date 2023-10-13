XY Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 33,333 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 76,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 919,363 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 160,264 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 289,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 609,961 shares during the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

Shares of KC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 85,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,169. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 30.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $253.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.84 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KC shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KC

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.