XY Capital Ltd Has $671,000 Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

XY Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,367 shares during the quarter. XPeng accounts for 0.5% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 224,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 38.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in XPeng by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,375,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $23.62.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). XPeng had a negative net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $698.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.80 to $25.30 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.40 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

