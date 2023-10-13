XY Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. MINISO Group makes up 0.3% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 355.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,376 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 102,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. 271,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.36.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

