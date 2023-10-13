XY Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 16,548 Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Weibo accounts for approximately 0.2% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WB. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,963,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,949,000 after buying an additional 174,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,555,000 after acquiring an additional 340,154 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 183.5% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,688,000 after purchasing an additional 65,731 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.87.

Shares of WB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.29. 73,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,668. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Weibo had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

