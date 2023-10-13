XY Capital Ltd Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

XY Capital Ltd reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,455 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.1% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.51. 7,873,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,264,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.88. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

