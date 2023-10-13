XY Capital Ltd Sells 531,473 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

XY Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,473 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group comprises 1.8% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 376.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MUFG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,354. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

