XY Capital Ltd Sells 54,237 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

XY Capital Ltd cut its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,237 shares during the period. H World Group makes up approximately 0.2% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in H World Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in H World Group in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HTHT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of H World Group stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $35.47. 259,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,386. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 1.06.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.64 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

