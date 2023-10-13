XY Capital Ltd Trims Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

XY Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,921 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for 0.3% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Yum China by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,690,000 after purchasing an additional 555,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 146,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,550. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.02. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

