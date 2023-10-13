Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 52,349 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.20% of Yum! Brands worth $76,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.96. The company had a trading volume of 66,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,750. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.60.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,397 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.