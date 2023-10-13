Zacks Research Comments on Micron Technology, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Micron Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $3.72 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MU. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $69.75 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,680,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

