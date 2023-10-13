Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNHI stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after buying an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after buying an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

