Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for FTI Consulting’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million.

FCN has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $187.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.01. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.22.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $935,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $935,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357,681.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,897 shares of company stock worth $16,658,744. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

