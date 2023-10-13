Zacks Research Weighs in on Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a report released on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BXP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

Shares of BXP opened at $56.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.67%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 232.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

