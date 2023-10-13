Zacks Research Weighs in on Novartis AG’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novartis in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.33. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. Novartis has a 12-month low of $74.24 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.21.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 514.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,371,000 after buying an additional 279,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

