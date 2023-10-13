Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $216.71

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $216.71 and last traded at $217.16, with a volume of 129179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $222.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.63.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

