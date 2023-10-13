ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZI. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.15.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 135,518 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 710,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,046,000 after acquiring an additional 272,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

