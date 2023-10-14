10,000 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Lumentum by 2,189.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

