13,732 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 3.2 %

GLD traded up $5.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,802,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,850. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

