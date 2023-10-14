14,348 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Bought by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 255.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 134,452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Embraer by 22.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Embraer by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Trading Down 1.8 %

ERJ stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 794,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Embraer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

