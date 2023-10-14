2,001 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $389,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $153.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.77 and a 52-week high of $167.62.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
