21,554 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Bought by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TME stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.55. 5,658,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,758,880. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

