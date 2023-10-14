2,601 Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,982. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $1.6528 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

