2,953 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,352,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,506,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,484. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2091 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

