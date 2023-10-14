3,425 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 4.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $95.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.13.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,052.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at $566,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,922 shares of company stock worth $5,778,701. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $134.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

