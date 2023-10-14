5,003 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 285,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,264,000 after acquiring an additional 153,164 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED opened at $160.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.52 and a fifty-two week high of $166.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.52 and its 200-day moving average is $148.60.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OLED

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.