5,141 Shares in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Bought by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUMG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:NUMG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. 25,970 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $343.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

