5,696 Shares in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,696 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at $10,303,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE TGS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.75. 35,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.54. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $14.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $245.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.85 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

