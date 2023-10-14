57,949 Shares in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSA. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,133 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 357,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,603,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $555,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,157.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.08. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $71.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.33 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 82.35% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

