5,821 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 491.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VMware stock opened at $177.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.72 and a 1 year high of $181.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.07. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

