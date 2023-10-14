6,233 Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

ITOT opened at $94.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $101.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.14.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

