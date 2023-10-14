6,343 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Altria Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MO opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.74.

View Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.