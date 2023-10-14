952 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,717,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 28,867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 166,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.03.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $7.75 on Friday, reaching $251.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,296,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,819,375. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $797.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

