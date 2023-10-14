ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.90

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.90 and traded as high as $37.18. ABB shares last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 1,053,027 shares trading hands.
ABB Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94.
ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ABB
About ABB
ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ABB
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.