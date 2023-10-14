ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.90

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.90 and traded as high as $37.18. ABB shares last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 1,053,027 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

